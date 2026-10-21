Rajinikanth‘s Jailer 2 has hit an unexpected hurdle in Canada, where exhibitor York Cinemas has announced that it will stop screening the film from October 21, 2026. The decision comes just days after the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial arrived in theatres on October 15 and recorded strong box office numbers worldwide.

The Canadian exhibitor announced the decision through a statement on Instagram, citing technical difficulties involving the film’s distributors. The development has raised questions about whether the interruption could affect the film’s overseas collections in the days ahead.

York Cinemas explains the reason behind the decision

In its statement, York Cinemas informed audiences, “Dear Valued Patrons, We regret to inform you that Jailer 2 will no longer be screening at York Cinemas effective Wednesday, October 21, 2026. This decision is due to circumstances beyond the control of York Cinemas,”

The exhibitor further explained that it had completed the required financial commitments but had not received the necessary KDMs, or Key Delivery Messages, to continue showing the film.

“Although York Cinemas has fulfilled all required financial commitments and payments, the valid KDMs (Key Delivery Messages) required to continue screening the film have not been provided by the North American distributors, Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas, following the required authorization from the production company, Sun Pictures.”

KDMs are digital security keys that allow cinemas to play a film on authorised equipment during an approved period. Without valid keys, theatres may be technically unable to screen a movie.

York Cinemas said it had made efforts to resolve the matter but had not received the required authorisation. The distributors and producers had yet to publicly respond to the exhibitor’s announcement at the time of the report.

Jailer 2 box office collection crosses ₹542 crore

Despite the Canadian setback, Jailer 2 has recorded substantial worldwide earnings. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹289.05 crore net and ₹338.45 crore gross in India during its first six days. With an additional ₹204 crore from overseas markets, its worldwide gross reached ₹542.45 crore within a week.

The film benefited from the festive period and limited competition in Tamil cinema. Its cast includes Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan, with cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi. Whether the Canadian screening halt will affect its subsequent box office performance remains to be seen.