Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s period drama Ranabaali has seen a slight drop in its box office collection on its first Monday. After opening to average reviews, the film collected Rs 5.40 crore nett on Day 4, taking its total India nett collection to Rs 29.45 crore. The latest figures show a slowdown compared with its opening weekend, when the film collected more than Rs 7 crore on each of its first three days.

Ranabaali day 4 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Ranabaali earned Rs 5.40 crore nett across 2,186 shows on Day 4. Its total India gross collection has reached Rs 34.35 crore, while its India nett collection stands at Rs 29.45 crore.

The film also collected Rs 0.50 crore overseas on Monday. This takes its total overseas gross collection to Rs 9.50 crore. With these earnings included, Ranabaali’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 43.85 crore after four days in theatres.

The film opened on October 16 with Rs 9.25 crore. It then collected Rs 7.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday. Monday’s collection was lower than each of its first three days, reflecting a drop in weekday business. Its performance over the coming days will show whether it can maintain a steady run at the box office.

What is Ranabaali about?

Ranabaali is set during British rule and follows the struggles of people living in the Rayalaseema region. The story is not based on one specific historical person or incident. Instead, it presents a fictional account of resistance against British oppression.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, a Telugu man who stands up against the British and fights for his people. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife, while Arnold Vosloo appears as Sir Theodore Hector, a British officer who oppresses the local population.

Vijay and Rashmika reunite on screen

Ranabaali marks the third collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, following Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. It is also their first film together following their wedding in February this year.

With its first Monday behind it, the film’s next box office figures will be important in determining whether it can regain momentum during the rest of its first week.