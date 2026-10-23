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Ranabaali box office collection day 7: Vijay Deverakonda’s film drops 50%, ends week 1 at Rs. 48.50 crore

Ranabaali collects Rs. 3.25 crore on Day 7, taking its first week India gross to Rs. 48.50 crore as the Vijay Deverakonda starrer faces a tough box office run.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda address social media trolling ahead of Ranabaali
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda_pic courtesy Youtube

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, collected an estimated Rs. 3.25 crore on Day 7 at the Indian box office. This marks a 50 per cent drop from the previous day’s earnings. The period action drama, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, finished its first week with an India gross collection of Rs. 48.50 crore.

Ranabaali box office collection day wise

The film maintained a fairly steady run during its opening week, helped by the festive holiday period. However, its latest drop highlights the challenges it faces at the box office. While holiday support helped the film maintain its collections for several days, its opening numbers have limited its overall progress.

Here is the day wise breakdown of Ranabaali’s India gross collections.

DayBox office collection
Day 1Rs. 9.25 crore
Day 2Rs. 7.75 crore
Day 3Rs. 8.00 crore
Day 4Rs. 6.25 crore
Day 5Rs. 7.75 crore
Day 6Rs. 6.25 crore
Day 7Rs. 3.25 crore (est.)
TotalRs. 48.50 crore

AP and Telangana remain the film’s biggest markets

Ranabaali earned Rs. 41.75 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana combined during its first week. Within these markets, Nizam contributed Rs. 20.75 crore, while Ceded and Andhra collected Rs. 6.25 crore and Rs. 14.75 crore, respectively.

The film also earned around Rs. 6.75 crore from the rest of India. Its collections remain heavily dependent on its home markets, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana accounting for the larger share of its total earnings.

AreaGross collection
AP/TSRs. 41.75 crore
NizamRs. 20.75 crore
CededRs. 6.25 crore
AndhraRs. 14.75 crore
Rest of IndiaRs. 6.75 crore
India totalRs. 48.50 crore

What lies ahead for Ranabaali?

Based on its current performance, Ranabaali is heading towards a modest finish, with its final India gross collection projected at around Rs. 60 to 70 crore. Its performance over the coming weeks will determine whether it can reach the higher end of that range.

The film also adds to Vijay Deverakonda’s recent box office challenges, as his latest releases have struggled to meet expectations. It remains to be seen which of his upcoming projects will deliver a stronger theatrical performance.

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