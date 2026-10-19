Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has collected around Rs. 34 crore at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. While the film recorded some growth over the weekend, its overall performance remains below expectations for a production of this scale. The period action drama earned approximately Rs. 24.75 crore gross from the Indian market, while overseas territories contributed around USD 975,000. With its opening weekend total remaining modest, the film faces the challenge of attracting more viewers in the coming days.

Ranabaali’s domestic and overseas box office performance

The film collected Rs. 9 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs. 7.75 crore on Day 2. It then saw a slight increase on Day 3, earning Rs. 8 crore. This takes its total domestic gross to Rs. 24.75 crore.

Among the domestic markets, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs. 20.75 crore. Karnataka added Rs. 3 crore, while the rest of India contributed Rs. 1 crore. Within the AP/TS total, Nizam accounted for Rs. 10.50 crore, Ceded contributed Rs. 2.75 crore and Andhra brought in Rs. 7.50 crore.

Overseas, the United States contributed USD 600,000, while the rest of the world added USD 375,000. The combined overseas total stands at USD 975,000, taking the worldwide collection to Rs. 34 crore.

Low opening puts Ranabaali under pressure

The main concern for Ranabaali is its opening weekend performance. Although collections improved slightly on the third day, the film needed a stronger start to establish itself at the box office. Its average word of mouth could also affect its performance during the weekdays.

For Vijay Deverakonda, the film’s current numbers add to his box office concerns. The coming days will be important in deciding whether Ranabaali can maintain its collections and improve its overall run. A stronger hold during the week would be necessary to change the current outlook.

What is Ranabaali about?

Set against the Great Madras Famine of 1876 to 1878, Ranabaali is an alternate history period action drama. The story follows a rebellious warrior who rises from an oppressed community to protect his people from tyranny. His fight against a ruthless commissioner leads to a major conflict.