Sardar 2 box office Day 4: Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer reaches Rs. 13 crore in four days

Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer Sardar 2 has struggled at the Indian box office during its opening weekend. The action thriller added Rs. 2.75 crore on Day 4, taking its four day theatrical collection to Rs. 13 crore. The film opened with Rs. 5.00 crore on Day 1, but its collections dropped to Rs. 2.50 crore on Day 2 before recording Rs. 2.75 crore each on Day 3 and Day 4. The numbers indicate that the film has not managed to build strong momentum despite the interest around the sequel.

Sardar 2 received average word of mouth from the first day, which has affected its performance during the weekend. The film is also facing competition from Soori and Suhas starrer Mandaadi, which has shown a stronger trend during the same period. Sardar 2 needed better growth over the weekend to improve its position, but the collections have remained at a modest level. Its four day total currently stands at Rs. 13 crore.

Tamil Nadu remains the biggest contributor to the film’s collection, with Rs. 7.00 crore coming from the state. The Telugu states have contributed Rs. 4.15 crore, while Karnataka has added Rs. 1.35 crore. The remaining Indian markets have contributed Rs. 0.50 crore. This takes the overall India total to Rs. 13.00 crore.

Sardar 2 follows Vijay Prakash, also known as Viji, a former operative who gets another major mission. He must track down Doku, a powerful biochemical weapon that could cause widespread destruction. The weapon has been hidden by three operatives, with each person holding a key required to reach it.

The mission also brings Viji’s father, Chandra Bose, also known as Sardar, back into the story. Sardar has been carrying the burden of his past involvement with Doku and his failed attempt to save a village affected by the weapon. When Black Dagger, played by SJ Suryah, tries to move ahead with his plans, Viji and his team are forced to stop him. Sardar then joins his son as they work together to prevent Black Dagger from getting Doku.

With Rs. 13 crore collected in four days, Sardar 2 now needs stronger weekday collections to improve its overall box office performance.