Sardar 2 box office day 5: Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer reaches Rs. 15 crore despite holiday

Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer Sardar 2 is struggling at the Indian box office and has emerged as a major theatrical disappointment. The action drama added around Rs. 2 crore on Day 5, taking its five day domestic gross to approximately Rs. 15 crore. The film’s Day 5 performance came on a holiday, but the additional footfall was still limited.

Sardar 2 opened with Rs. 5.00 crore on Day 1. However, the film saw a significant drop on its second day, collecting Rs. 2.50 crore. It recorded Rs. 2.75 crore on Day 3 and maintained the same figure on Day 4. The estimated Rs. 2 crore collection on Day 5 took the five day total to Rs. 15 crore.

Sardar 2 day wise box office collections

Day Box office

Day 1 Rs. 5.00 crore

Day 2 Rs. 2.50 crore

Day 3 Rs. 2.75 crore

Day 4 Rs. 2.75 crore

Day 5 Rs. 2 crore (est.)

Total Rs. 15 crore

The Karthi starrer received mixed reactions from audiences from the opening day itself. The film also faced competition from Soori’s Mandaadi, which added further pressure at the box office. With the collections remaining around the Rs. 2 crore mark after the opening day, Sardar 2 appears to be struggling to build momentum.

Directed as a sequel to Sardar, the film follows Vijay Prakash, also known as Viji, an operative who gets an opportunity to prove himself through a dangerous mission. His target is Doku, a powerful biochemical weapon that has been hidden by three operatives.

Each operative holds a key needed to access Doku, making the mission more complicated. Viji eventually finds himself connected to his father, Chandra Bose, also known as Sardar. His father has his own history with the dangerous enemy Black Dagger and the weapon.

Viji and Sardar join forces as they attempt to stop Black Dagger from obtaining Doku and prevent a possible global catastrophe. The story combines family conflict with an action driven mission.

Despite the franchise value and the presence of Karthi and SJ Suryah, Sardar 2 has struggled to attract audiences in the numbers expected. The film will now need stronger weekday collections to improve its overall theatrical run.