Scene box office collection day 5: Suriya’s film crosses Rs. 111 crore gross, becomes a success

Suriya’s latest cop comedy drama, Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the Indian box office within five days of its release. The film collected approximately Rs. 13.50 crore on its first Tuesday, taking its total India gross collection to Rs. 111 crore. Despite recording a drop compared to its opening day, the film has maintained a good hold at the box office.

Scene records a steady hold on first Tuesday

Scene collected Rs. 13.50 crore on Tuesday, registering a drop of around 40 per cent compared to its opening day collection of Rs. 22.50 crore. Considering the film’s strong opening and subsequent collections, the Tuesday performance indicates that it is continuing to attract audiences.

With its total collection now standing at Rs. 111 crore gross, Scene has become Suriya’s third consecutive film to enter the Rs. 100 crore club this year. His earlier releases, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, also achieved this milestone.

The film has already emerged as a box office success based on its current performance. If it continues to maintain a steady pace over the coming days, it could add considerably more to its total before completing its theatrical run.

Tamil Nadu leads Scene’s box office collections

Tamil Nadu remains the biggest contributor to the film’s business. Scene collected Rs. 56.50 crore in its home market within five days. Kerala has emerged as its strongest market outside Tamil Nadu, contributing approximately Rs. 20.50 crore.

The film has also performed well in the Telugu states, where it collected Rs. 20 crore. Karnataka contributed another Rs. 11.75 crore, while the remaining Indian markets added Rs. 2.25 crore.

These numbers show that the film has found audiences beyond its home state, particularly in Kerala and the Telugu-speaking markets.

Ramayana competition could influence its next week

Scene is facing competition from Ramayana: Part One, which is also recording strong box office collections across several South Indian markets. The competition makes the coming days important for Suriya’s film, especially as it enters the next phase of its theatrical run.

However, Scene has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore gross milestone in India and established itself as a successful theatrical release. Its performance over the second weekend will provide a clearer picture of its remaining box office potential.

Scene day-wise box office collection in India

The film has collected Rs. 111 crore gross in India in its first five days. Here is the day-wise breakdown of its collections.

Day Box office collection Day 1 Rs. 22.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 23.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 27.50 crore Day 4 Rs. 24.00 crore Day 5 Rs. 13.50 crore Total Rs. 111.00 crore

Scene area-wise box office collection