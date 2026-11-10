Scene box office collection: Suriya’s film nears Rs. 100 crore in India after strong Monday

Suriya, Nazirya and Naslen’s Tamil cop comedy drama Scene continues its strong run at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs. 24 crore on its first Monday, taking its four-day India gross to Rs. 97.50 crore. Interestingly, Monday’s collection was around 5 per cent higher than its opening day figure of Rs. 22.50 crore.

Usually, films witness a drop in collections on their first Monday after the opening weekend. However, Scene benefited from the Diwali holiday, as the day after the festival is considered an important period for cinema business. The festive holiday helped the film maintain its momentum and bring in a strong collection.

Scene is set to cross Rs. 100 crore in India

With its current total standing at Rs. 97.50 crore, the film is expected to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark by the end of Tuesday. Its positive word of mouth has also helped it attract audiences across different markets. The coming weekdays will be important in determining how well the film sustains its box office performance after the festive period.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of Scene’s India box office collections:

Day Box office collection Day 1 Rs. 22.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 23.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 27.50 crore Day 4 Rs. 24.00 crore Total Rs. 97.50 crore

Tamil Nadu and Kerala contribute strongly

Tamil Nadu remains the biggest contributor to the film’s box office performance, with collections of around Rs. 49.50 crore. Kerala has also emerged as an important market, contributing approximately Rs. 18.75 crore.

The Telugu states have added Rs. 18 crore to the total, while Karnataka has contributed around Rs. 9.50 crore. The remaining markets across India have brought in another Rs. 1.75 crore.

Here is the area-wise breakdown of Scene’s India collections:

Area Box office collection Tamil Nadu Rs. 49.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 9.50 crore AP/TS Rs. 18.00 crore Kerala Rs. 18.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.75 crore India total Rs. 97.50 crore

Scene has given Suriya another successful theatrical outing this year. Based on its current performance, the film is heading towards a Super-HIT verdict. However, its weekday collections and ability to maintain audience interest in the coming days will determine its final box office standing.