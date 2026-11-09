Scene box office: Suriya’s cop comedy drama races towards Rs. 100 crore in India

Suriya’s latest film, Scene, featuring Nazriya and Naslen, has recorded a strong opening weekend at the box office. The Jithu Madhavan directorial collected Rs. 73.75 crore gross in India in its first three days. The film added Rs. 27.75 crore on Day 3, taking its total collection beyond the Rs. 70 crore mark. Its day wise collections stood at Rs. 22.50 crore on Day 1, Rs. 23.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs. 27.75 crore on Day 3.

The cop comedy drama has received a good response across several markets. Tamil Nadu has contributed around Rs. 35 crore, while Kerala has brought in over Rs. 16.75 crore. The film has also collected Rs. 13.75 crore from the Telugu markets and Rs. 7 crore in Karnataka. The remaining Indian markets have added Rs. 1.25 crore to its total.

Scene box office collection in India

Day Collection Day 1 Rs. 22.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 23.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 27.75 crore Total Rs. 73.75 crore

The film is also maintaining its momentum on Monday, with ticket sales indicating another good day at the box office. Going by the current trend, Scene is expected to cross the Rs. 100 crore gross mark in India by Tuesday. This would further strengthen its opening week performance.

Scene worldwide box office collection

The film has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide. It earned around USD 5 million, or Rs. 47 crore, from overseas markets during its opening weekend. With its Indian collection included, the worldwide gross has reached Rs. 120.75 crore.

This performance also makes Scene Suriya’s second biggest weekend opener, behind Karuppu. The film’s performance across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and the Telugu markets has played an important role in its opening weekend total.