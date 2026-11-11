Suriya‘s latest release, Scene, has witnessed its first major box office slowdown after enjoying a strong opening and maintaining a healthy run during its initial four days. The film, which performed well over its opening weekend despite competition from Ramayana, faced a noticeable drop on Tuesday. The Bhai Dooj holiday also failed to give the action drama the expected boost, with its domestic collections declining considerably.

Scene box office collection Day 5

Scene had a promising start, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where it managed to hold its ground despite the strong competition from Ramayana. The film collected approximately ₹63 crore net in India during its first weekend. It continued its impressive run on Monday, adding another ₹21 crore to its domestic earnings and taking its four-day total to ₹84.40 crore net.

However, the film witnessed a significant slowdown on Tuesday, recording a reported 40% decline in domestic collections. It earned approximately ₹12.85 crore net on its fifth day. With this, Scene has taken its five-day domestic total to nearly ₹97 crore net, while its India gross collection stands at approximately ₹113 crore.

Despite the Tuesday drop, the film continues to perform better than Suriya’s other two successful releases of 2026, Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons.

Scene eyes ₹200 crore worldwide milestone

The film’s overseas performance has been particularly impressive. Scene has collected around $6.5 million in international markets, with each of its first three days reportedly contributing a million-dollar haul. Its worldwide gross has now crossed ₹174 crore.

At this pace, the film could reach the ₹200 crore worldwide milestone within the next two days. Achieving that figure would be another significant milestone for Suriya. He would become the first Tamil star and only the third Indian actor to deliver three ₹200 crore grossers in a single year, following Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan.

Suriya’s other two releases this year, Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons, reportedly collected ₹305 crore and ₹210 crore worldwide, respectively.

The actor is also chasing Rajinikanth’s position as the highest-grossing Tamil star of the year. However, Scene would need to add another ₹150 crore to its worldwide collection to achieve that target.

What is Scene about?

In Scene, Suriya plays Inbaraaj, a police officer known for his swagger and attitude. His arrival at a prison creates an unusual situation as the inmates begin behaving erratically. Things take a different turn when his secret comes to light, forcing him to take charge of an investigation.

The film also marks Nazriya Nazim’s return to Tamil cinema after 12 years, while Naslen makes his Tamil debut. The supporting cast includes Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj.

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene is produced by Suriya and Jyothika’s 2D Entertainment in association with the newly established Zhagaram Studios.