The Paradise has completed its extended opening weekend with around Rs. 103.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. The Nani starrer collected around Rs. 18.75 crore on Day 4, Sunday, showing a decent hold in collections. The film had faced mixed reports after its previews, which had raised concerns about its performance after the opening day. However, the collections have remained steady enough to avoid a major drop during the extended weekend. The film has now crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark in India, although its theatrical journey is still at an early stage and the coming weekdays will be important.

The movie collected around Rs. 80.50 crore from its home markets, with Nizam contributing around Rs. 46.25 crore. Andhra added around Rs. 25.75 crore, while Ceded contributed Rs. 8.50 crore. Outside the home markets, The Paradise earned around Rs. 9.75 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 4 crore combined from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The remaining Indian markets contributed around Rs. 9 crore. The territorial performance shows that the film continues to depend heavily on its strong numbers from the AP and Telangana regions, particularly Nizam.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the Nani starrer also recorded a solid contribution from the international markets. The film collected around USD 2925K, which is Rs. 27.75 crore, from overseas during its opening weekend. North America remained the biggest contributor, accounting for USD 2000K. The rest of the world contributed USD 925K. With these overseas numbers added to its Indian collections, The Paradise has reached a worldwide theatrical cume of Rs. 131 crore.

The territorial breakdown for The Paradise in India is as follows:

Area Gross

AP/TS Rs. 80.50 cr.

Nizam Rs. 46.25 cr.

Ceded Rs. 8.50 cr.

Andhra Rs. 25.75 cr.

Karnataka Rs. 9.75 cr.

Tamil Nadu – Kerala Rs. 4.00 cr.

Rest of India Rs. 9.00 cr.

INDIA Rs. 103.25 cr.

North America USD 2000K

Rest of world USD 925K

Overseas USD 2925K (Rs. 27.75 crore)

WORLDWIDE Rs. 131 crore

The Paradise now needs to maintain its collections through the weekdays and show strong legs in the second week. The extended opening weekend has provided the film with a reasonable starting point, but its final theatrical outcome will depend on how well it holds from Monday onwards. The coming days will therefore be important in determining where the Nani starrer eventually finishes at the box office.