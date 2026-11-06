Abhishek Bachchan Holds Aishwarya Rai Close at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash, Couple’s Romantic Moments Win Hearts

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed attention with their appearance at designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, and their affectionate moments together soon became a talking point on social media. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit, attended the celebrations with their families, but Abhishek and Aishwarya’s appearance particularly delighted fans.

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s traditional looks steal the show

Abhishek looked dapper in a black sherwani-style outfit featuring a long jacket with intricate embroidery and a high collar. He completed his look with matching black trousers. Aishwarya, meanwhile, looked elegant in a vibrant red saree with an elaborate golden border. She accessorised her traditional outfit with heavy gold jewellery and left her hair open in soft waves.

The couple also posed together for photographs on the red carpet. When photographers requested individual pictures, they politely declined and continued posing together. In one particularly sweet moment, Abhishek pulled Aishwarya closer while smiling for the cameras. The two were also seen exchanging smiles and chatting, making their appearance even more special for fans.

Fans react to Abhishek and Aishwarya’s appearance

Their chemistry quickly caught the attention of social media users, who expressed happiness at seeing them together. One fan commented, “They both look so happy together.” Another wrote, “Giving 2008 energy again.” A third user said, “Cutiess, they can’t seem to take their eyes off each other.” Another comment read, “They are looking at each other almost like lovers reunited. So cutee, I’m gonna cry.”

Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai_Pic Courtesy Instagram

Abhishek and Aishwarya were friends before their relationship turned romantic. They first met professionally around 1999–2000 during a photoshoot and later appeared together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). Their bond grew stronger while working on films such as Umrao Jaan, Guru and Dhoom 2.

Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya in 2007, followed by a traditional Roka ceremony and their wedding on April 20, 2007, at the Bachchan family residence in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011. Despite recurring speculation about their relationship, they have continued to make public appearances together.

What’s next for Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan?

On the professional front, Aishwarya has not announced her next project following her appearance in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II (2023). Abhishek, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Breathtakingly stunning ; ✨🫶🧡💜Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party 💞#AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan https://t.co/KhRrnO8zqw — Mishkat Mahir (@MahirMishkat) November 6, 2026

The upcoming action thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan in lead roles. Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla are also part of the cast. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026.