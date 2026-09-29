Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week on September 28, turning heads in a black velvet gown paired with a dramatic crystal cape. The actress attended L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé show, where she wore a custom outfit from Yara Shoemaker’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection. Her look featured a flowing crystal cape over a black velvet gown, which she paired with burgundy waves, red lips and a jeweled tiara.

The actress walked the runway alongside several international stars, including Simone Ashley, Kendall Jenner and Viola Davis. The show brought together celebrities from the worlds of film, fashion and entertainment as part of L’Oréal Paris’ event celebrating confidence and self-worth.

One of the notable moments of the evening came when Aishwarya joined singer Celine Dion onstage. The two shared hugs before breaking into an impromptu dance, bringing the event to a close. The moment drew attention from those present and added a personal touch to the evening’s celebrations.

The event was held under the theme “Express Your Worth,” focusing on confidence, self-expression and the importance of recognising one’s own value. Aishwarya’s appearance became a talking point among fans, with many commenting on her outfit, runway presence and overall look.

At 52, the actress received praise on social media for her appearance at the show. Fans highlighted her poise and confidence, while some also noted the standing ovation she reportedly received during the event. Her black velvet gown and crystal cape, along with the jeweled tiara, became key talking points in discussions about the evening’s fashion.

Aishwarya Rai and Simone Ashley just walked for L’Oréal in Paris 👠



Rai, the first Indian to become a L’Oréal ambassador (in 2003), wore a custom black velvet gown and crystal cape by Yara Shoemaker. This is the third time Rai and Ashley have shared the runway; #SimoneAshley… pic.twitter.com/RycQAbhPCF — The Juggernaut (@thejuggernaut) September 28, 2026

Aishwarya has been associated with L’Oréal Paris for several years and has regularly represented the brand at international events, including previous editions of Paris Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival.

Her latest appearance brought together fashion, celebrity interactions and a message of self-confidence. From sharing the runway with international stars to joining Celine Dion for a dance, the actress was part of several memorable moments at the Paris event.