Akshay Kumar makes rare red carpet appearance with Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav in coordinated white outfits

Akshay Kumar made a rare public appearance with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their son Aarav, giving photographers a glimpse of the family together at a red carpet event. The actor arrived with Twinkle and Aarav, and the three posed for the paparazzi in coordinated white ethnic outfits. Their matching looks stood out as they came together for the occasion.

The family chose traditional Indian outfits in white, keeping their looks coordinated without making them identical. Akshay opted for an ethnic ensemble, while Twinkle and Aarav also wore outfits in the same colour. Their appearance offered a glimpse of the family’s style as they posed for photographs and acknowledged the photographers present at the venue.

Akshay Kumar poses with Twinkle Khanna and Aarav

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are among the more private celebrity couples when it comes to sharing family moments at public events. While Akshay regularly attends film-related gatherings, promotional events and award functions, appearances featuring the entire family together are relatively less frequent. This made the occasion noteworthy for photographers and fans who got to see the actor with his wife and son.

Aarav, who generally stays away from the constant attention that comes with being part of a celebrity family, joined his parents for the event. His appearance alongside Akshay and Twinkle also drew attention, with the family choosing a coordinated traditional look for the evening.

The family’s coordinated white ethnic look

White was the common choice for all three, giving their appearance a simple and coordinated feel. Instead of opting for heavily contrasting colours, the family kept their outfits within the same colour palette. Their appearance was largely centred on posing for photographs as the paparazzi captured the family together.

Akshay and Twinkle have often maintained a balance between their public lives and family privacy. Although the actor is frequently seen at industry events, family appearances like this offer a relatively uncommon opportunity to see the couple and their son together.

The red carpet appearance was therefore notable for the family moment, with Akshay, Twinkle and Aarav stepping out together in matching white ethnic outfits.