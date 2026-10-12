HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Alanna Panday shares adorable family pictures with Ivor and River ahead of baby girl’s arrival

Alanna Panday celebrates her second pregnancy with a dreamy pink baby shower in Mumbai. Aneet Padda, Ananya Panday and family join the celebrations for her baby girl.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alanna Panday shares adorable family pictures with Ivor and River ahead of baby girl’s arrival
Alanna Panday and Ivor _pic courtesy Instagram

Ahaan Panday’s sister Alanna Panday and her husband, Ivor McCray, are preparing to welcome their second child, a baby girl. Ahead of her arrival, the couple hosted a baby shower at the Mumbai residence of Alanna’s parents, Deanne and Chikki Panday. The celebration brought together family members and friends, including several familiar faces from the entertainment industry.

The couple also shared pictures from the occasion on social media, giving followers a glimpse of the decorations, family moments and guests who attended the gathering.

Alanna Panday shares pictures from her pink themed baby shower

The celebration followed a pink theme, with the venue decorated using pink roses, burgundy drapes and floral arrangements. Alanna wore a blush pink tulle gown that matched the overall colour scheme.

In the pictures, the expectant mother can be seen posing alongside her husband Ivor and their 2-year-old son River while showing her baby bump.

Sharing her excitement about welcoming her daughter, Alanna wrote, “Had the most magical baby shower for our baby girl. You’re so loved already, little princess! We’re all counting down the days to meet you,”

Aneet Padda and Ananya Panday attend the celebration

The baby shower also saw several celebrities joining the Panday family. Alanna’s cousin Ananya Panday attended the event, along with Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda, Maniesh Paul and Kubbra Sait, among others.

Their presence added to the attention surrounding the celebration, particularly as pictures from the family gathering began circulating online.

Alanna Panday announced her second pregnancy in August

Alanna and Ivor first announced that they were expecting their second child in August. The couple shared an Instagram video featuring their son River and captioned it, “One more to love.”

The announcement received congratulatory messages from family members, friends and followers.

Alanna, 30, is the daughter of Deanne and Chikki Panday. Chikki is actor Chunky Panday’s brother, making Alanna and Ananya cousins.

The couple are already parents to River and are now looking forward to welcoming their daughter, who will become the newest member of the Panday family.

SourceAlanna Panday
Modified date:
Previous article
Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill pulls ice pack from inside her shirt and hands it to ScoutOP, video sparks debate
Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill pulls ice pack from inside her shirt and hands it to ScoutOP, video sparks debate
Next article
Doosra trailer : Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirt waving moment inspires a young girl’s fight for freedom
Doosra trailer : Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirt waving moment inspires a young girl’s fight for freedom

More in Category