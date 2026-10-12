Ahaan Panday’s sister Alanna Panday and her husband, Ivor McCray, are preparing to welcome their second child, a baby girl. Ahead of her arrival, the couple hosted a baby shower at the Mumbai residence of Alanna’s parents, Deanne and Chikki Panday. The celebration brought together family members and friends, including several familiar faces from the entertainment industry.

The couple also shared pictures from the occasion on social media, giving followers a glimpse of the decorations, family moments and guests who attended the gathering.

Alanna Panday shares pictures from her pink themed baby shower

The celebration followed a pink theme, with the venue decorated using pink roses, burgundy drapes and floral arrangements. Alanna wore a blush pink tulle gown that matched the overall colour scheme.

In the pictures, the expectant mother can be seen posing alongside her husband Ivor and their 2-year-old son River while showing her baby bump.

Sharing her excitement about welcoming her daughter, Alanna wrote, “Had the most magical baby shower for our baby girl. You’re so loved already, little princess! We’re all counting down the days to meet you,”

Aneet Padda and Ananya Panday attend the celebration

The baby shower also saw several celebrities joining the Panday family. Alanna’s cousin Ananya Panday attended the event, along with Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda, Maniesh Paul and Kubbra Sait, among others.

Their presence added to the attention surrounding the celebration, particularly as pictures from the family gathering began circulating online.

Alanna Panday announced her second pregnancy in August

Alanna and Ivor first announced that they were expecting their second child in August. The couple shared an Instagram video featuring their son River and captioned it, “One more to love.”

The announcement received congratulatory messages from family members, friends and followers.

Alanna, 30, is the daughter of Deanne and Chikki Panday. Chikki is actor Chunky Panday’s brother, making Alanna and Ananya cousins.

The couple are already parents to River and are now looking forward to welcoming their daughter, who will become the newest member of the Panday family.