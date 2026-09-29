Ahaan Panday’s sister Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray are expecting their second child, a baby girl. The couple, who already have a son named River, recently shared an intimate gender reveal celebration with their family. The special moment was captured on video and shared online, giving fans a glimpse of how they found out they were expecting a daughter.

Alanna and Ivor chose a simple cake cutting ceremony to reveal the gender of their baby. The couple cut into a tall, round cake covered with cream frosting and textured details. When they saw the pink centre, it became clear that they were expecting a baby girl. Alanna appeared overwhelmed by the news and became emotional as she broke down in tears. Their son River was also present for the family moment.

The celebration followed a simple theme rather than the usual pink and blue decorations often seen at gender reveals. The couple used soft shades of ivory, cream, beige and butter yellow for the setting. Pleated off white curtains formed the backdrop, while the cake remained the main focus of the setup.

Alanna wore a lemon yellow dress for the occasion, while Ivor chose a beige shirt. River also wore a yellow shirt, giving the family a coordinated look as they celebrated the arrival of their new family member. The cake featured pearl like and pale yellow details, with its pink centre providing the reveal.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Alanna wrote, “Can’t wait to meet you.” The post soon received messages from friends and family. Bipasha Basu commented, “Best news ever.” Alanna’s mother Deanne wrote, “My baby girl is having a baby girl congratulations.” Anusha Dandekar wrote, “Congratulations beautiful.” Banita Sandhu also reacted with teary eyed emojis.

Alanna and Ivor got married on March 16, 2023, in an intimate white wedding ceremony in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child, son River, in July 2024. Their second baby will now add another member to their growing family.