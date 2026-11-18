The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai brought together celebrities, global personalities and environmental leaders for an evening focused on solutions to protect the planet. Along with the awards and discussions around environmental innovation, the event also attracted attention for its fashion. The green carpet featured several well-known faces in outfits that combined traditional Indian designs with modern styles. Among those who stood out were Alia Bhatt, Simone Ashley and Kate Middleton.

Alia Bhatt brings traditional glamour in black and gold

Alia Bhatt made a strong fashion statement in a black and gold lehenga. Her outfit featured detailed embroidery and mirror work, giving the traditional look a contemporary touch. She paired the embellished skirt with a strapless, structured blouse that added a modern element to the ensemble.

The actor also wore a black dupatta draped around her neck, which complemented the overall colour combination. She completed the look with statement gold earrings and an ornate arm cuff.

Alia’s outfit brought together traditional Indian craftsmanship and modern styling. The detailed work on the lehenga stood out against the black base, while the gold elements added to its overall appeal.

Earthshot Prize 2026 green carpet sees global fashion moments

The Mumbai event brought together celebrities from different parts of the world, making the green carpet an interesting mix of fashion choices. The outfits reflected different personal styles, from traditional Indian clothing and detailed craftsmanship to contemporary cuts and statement designs.

Simone Ashley was among the international stars who attracted attention at the event. Her appearance added another fashion moment to an evening that brought together personalities from the entertainment and fashion industries.

Kate Middleton adds royal elegance to the event

Kate Middleton was also among the notable personalities at the Earthshot Prize 2026. Her appearance brought a touch of royal elegance to the green carpet, adding to the variety of styles seen at the event.

With Alia Bhatt representing contemporary Indian fashion, Simone Ashley bringing international glamour and Kate Middleton adding royal sophistication, the event offered several memorable fashion moments.

The Earthshot Prize 2026 was primarily focused on recognising environmental solutions, but its green carpet also became a platform for celebrities to showcase their individual fashion choices.