Vicky Kaushal’s royal blue sherwani and Alia Bhatt’s ivory ensemble grab attention at Mijwan Fashion Show

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt brought their on-screen pairing from Love & War to the runway at designer Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Fashion Show in Mumbai. The two actors served as showstoppers at the event held at Taj Lands End, wearing traditional outfits with detailed embroidery. Their appearance comes as interest continues to build around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War.

Alia Bhatt wore an ivory embroidered outfit featuring a matching corset blouse and skirt. She completed the look with a sheer dupatta decorated with white floral embroidery, which she draped over her head. Her accessories included a heavy kundan choker necklace, a matching maang tikka and wrist accessories. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, wore a royal blue velvet sherwani jacket with detailed white floral zardozi embroidery. He paired it with a white kurta featuring a collar and matching tailored trousers.

The runway appearance follows the earlier release of the official looks of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from Love & War. Directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film brings together three actors who have shared screen space in earlier projects. Ranbir and Alia appeared together in Brahmastra (2022), while Alia and Vicky starred in Raazi (2018). Ranbir and Vicky were last seen together in Sanju (2018).

The film also marks Bhansali’s second collaboration with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is his first project with Ranbir Kapoor since the actor made his debut in Bhansali’s 2007 film Saawariya.

The annual Mijwan Fashion Show raises funds for the Mijwan Welfare Society, founded in 1993 by the late Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi to support women and girls in Mijwan, Azamgarh. The organisation is now managed by his daughter, actor Shabana Azmi. Manish Malhotra has worked with the society for 15 years, showcasing traditional chikankari embroidery created by its artisans.

Several other personalities from the Hindi film industry attended the event. Among those spotted on the red carpet were Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, Diana Penty and filmmaker Boney Kapoor.