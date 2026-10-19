Alia Bhatt celebrated the festive spirit of Navratri by visiting a Durga Puja pandal with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The actress offered prayers to Goddess Durga and took part in the aarti during the auspicious occasion. A video from her visit showed Alia participating in the rituals, giving fans a glimpse of how she marked the festival. Her appearance alongside Ayan also drew attention, as the two were seen attending the celebration together.

Alia Bhatt’s festive look draws attention

For the occasion, Alia chose a rani pink saree paired with a sky blue blouse featuring detailed gold embroidery. The blouse included distinctive half moon and lotus motifs, adding a traditional touch to her outfit. She kept her overall look graceful and festive while taking part in the prayers.

The actress was seen performing aarti and seeking blessings at the pandal. Her appearance combined a traditional outfit with a simple celebration of the festival. The video from the visit captured both her participation in the religious rituals and the festive atmosphere at the venue.

Navratri is celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga, with devotees visiting temples and pandals to offer prayers. Durga Puja celebrations also bring people together for religious rituals and cultural activities during the festive period.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film projects

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Alpha, co starring Sharvari. She will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The period drama marks Alia’s first collaboration with Ranbir and Vicky together in the same film.

The project also brings Alia back into Bhansali’s world after Gangubai Kathiawadi. Supriya Pathak is also part of the film’s cast.

Alia and Ranbir previously shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia and Vicky have also worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Their upcoming project, Love & War, brings the three actors together in one film.

While Alia’s festive appearance offered a glimpse of her Navratri celebrations, audiences are also awaiting more updates about her upcoming projects.