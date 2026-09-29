Actress Alia Bhatt on Monday shared a series of never-before-seen photos with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, to mark his 44th birthday. The pictures offer a glimpse into their personal life, capturing special moments from their time together, including a photograph of Ranbir holding their daughter, Raha. The birthday post also features a picture that appears to have been taken during the couple’s post-wedding celebration. In the photograph, Alia looks elegant in a sleeveless dress, while Ranbir is seen wearing a black suit. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Alia kept her birthday message short and sweet, writing, “HBD cutie,”

Several members of the film industry joined in to wish Ranbir on his birthday. Actors Anshuman Jha and Sonam Kapoor, along with Saba Pataudi, were among those who extended their wishes in the comments section of Alia’s post. The pictures shared by Alia gave fans a glimpse of the couple’s family moments and celebrations.

Alia and Ranbir got married in Mumbai on April 14, 2022, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6 that year. Since then, they have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life with fans through social media posts and public appearances.

On the work front, Alia is set to reunite with Ranbir on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, which is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and is described as an epic saga set against the backdrop of war. It marks Vicky’s first collaboration with Bhansali. For Ranbir, the film will be a reunion with the filmmaker 19 years after his debut in Saawariya (2007), which also featured Sonam Kapoor.

Alia previously worked with Bhansali in the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which won a National Award. She was last seen in Shiv Ravail’s female-centric spy thriller Alpha.

Ranbir will next appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, planned as a two-part release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. He is also set to return in Animal Park, the sequel to Animal.