Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying a vacation in Mallorca, Spain, with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and their group of friends. Akansha recently shared a series of pictures from their getaway on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their time together. The vacation album features scenic views, yacht rides, beach moments and glamorous evening looks, with Alia making a style statement in several outfits.

One of the pictures shows Alia sitting on a balcony with her friends while enjoying a view of the blue waters and hills in the distance. Another photo captures the actress during a motorboat ride with Akansha and another friend. The group is also seen spending time at a café, enjoying yacht rides and exploring the scenic surroundings of Mallorca. In another picture, the entire group poses together at a rocky cove.

Alia’s vacation wardrobe has also caught attention. In one picture, she is seen wearing a red bikini with a white bandanna. In another, she wears a white bikini with a delicate white lace cover up. The group also dressed up for an evening outing, with Alia opting for a red gown while posing against the backdrop of a hilltop town. Akansha shared the vacation album with the caption, “This and nothing else,” giving a glimpse into the relaxed mood of their getaway.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the action thriller Alpha, where she starred alongside Sharvari Wagh as part of the YRF Spy Universe. She will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in January 2027.

There have also been reports about Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali discussing the possibility of reviving their shelved project Inshallah after completing Love & War. However, there has been no official confirmation about the project so far, and the development remains speculative. For now, Alia’s Mallorca vacation has given fans a glimpse of her time away from her busy film schedule