Alia Bhatt remembers Rishi Kapoor in Diwali post, shares special family pictures

Alia Bhatt may have shared her Diwali pictures a little late, but her latest Instagram post offered fans a glimpse of the celebrations with her family. On Sunday, the actress posted a series of photographs from the festival, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha and other family moments. The pictures show Alia taking part in the Diwali puja rituals and spending time with her loved ones.

The carousel also includes some family moments with Ranbir and Raha, who recently celebrated her 4th birthday on November 6. Alia’s post focused on the celebrations at home, with the family coming together for the festival.

Sharing the photographs, Alia captioned them, “The light of my life. Happy Diwali to you and yours.. hope you’re surrounded by lots and lots of love.”

Alia shares a special picture with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor

Apart from the Instagram carousel, Alia also shared a photograph on her Instagram Story featuring Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor. The three were seen standing in front of a portrait of late actor Rishi Kapoor. The picture brought a special family moment into the Diwali celebrations.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling blood cancer for two years. He was 67.

Alia, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor also greeted photographers stationed outside their home on Sunday. The family came to their balcony and wished the paparazzi Happy Diwali. Videos of the moment were later widely shared on social media.

Alia and Ranbir celebrate Raha’s 4th birthday

Before sharing the Diwali pictures, Alia had posted photographs from Raha’s 4th birthday celebrations on Saturday. The pictures showed different moments from the day, including cake cutting and colouring activities. Ranbir and Alia were seen spending time with their daughter as she celebrated her birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor And Rishi Kapoor_Pic Courtesy Instagram

Ranbir and Alia’s upcoming film

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s film Ramayana is currently running in theatres. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will share screen space for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film is scheduled to release on January 21 next year.