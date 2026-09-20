Alia Bhatt reveals a special Ganesh Chaturthi memory featuring Raha’s cute artwork

Ganesh Chaturthi may be over, but Alia Bhatt is looking back at some of the family moments that made the festival special. The actress shared a new set of pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations at home with Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

The pictures showed the family welcoming Ganpati Bappa and taking part in the celebrations together. Instead of sharing only posed photographs, Alia chose several simple moments from the week, including aarti and time spent with her family. Sharing the carousel, she wrote, “the week that was ✨ गणपती बाप्पा मोरया.”

One of the most personal moments in the post was a drawing made by Raha. The little girl had sketched a Ganpati idol on paper and coloured it with crayons. Alia included the artwork in the carousel, giving the family album a personal touch.

Raha’s face was not visible in the pictures. A white heart emoji was placed over her face, continuing Alia and Ranbir’s approach of keeping their daughter away from public photographs.

Alia and Ranbir have remained careful about Raha’s privacy. In 2025, following the incident involving Saif Ali Khan and the reported decision by Saif and Kareena Kapoor to restrict paparazzi access to their sons Taimur and Jeh, reports said that Alia and Ranbir also spoke to photographers about Raha.

The couple reportedly requested photographers not to click or circulate pictures of their daughter. Reports at the time also said that they indicated legal action could be considered if their request was repeatedly ignored.

Since then, Alia has generally avoided sharing clear pictures of Raha’s face. She has also removed some older photographs from Instagram and has continued to keep her daughter’s face covered or outside the frame in newer posts.

The family was also seen during Ganesh Visarjan on Friday evening. Ranbir wore a rust orange kurta with white pyjamas and carried the Ganpati idol while chanting, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” Neetu Kapoor accompanied him with a puja thali.

Alia wore a pink and green kurta set and held Raha close during the outing. Raha was dressed in pastel shades and remained in her mother’s arms as the family took part in the visarjan rituals.