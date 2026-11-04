The excitement around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One is building ahead of its theatrical release on November 5. With just days to go before the film reaches cinemas, a special pre-release screening and red carpet event are being held in Mumbai today. Several members of the film industry and invited guests are expected to attend the gathering.

Among those spotted at the event were Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, who arrived in stylish outfits. Their appearances caught attention as the Mumbai event brought together familiar faces from the film industry ahead of one of the year’s much discussed releases.

Alia Bhatt And Neetu Kapoor’s Red Carpet Looks

Alia Bhatt chose a sea-foam blue lightweight saree for the occasion. She paired it with a halterneck embellished blouse, giving her traditional outfit a contemporary touch. The simple colour combination and styling made for an elegant appearance at the screening.

Neetu Kapoor, meanwhile, went for a more contemporary look. She wore a brown monochrome outfit featuring a cowl-neck top and wide-legged trousers. Her choice of separates offered a different take on red carpet dressing, moving away from the traditional saree and gown styles often seen at such events.

Ramayana Sees Strong Advance Bookings Ahead Of Release

While the Mumbai screening has brought attention to the film’s red carpet appearances, Ramayana: Part One is also generating interest at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has reportedly witnessed a significant rise in advance bookings in India, while its overseas pre-sales are also drawing attention.

The film is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, ahead of Diwali. The makers have planned the epic as a two-part cinematic project, with the first instalment arriving this year and the second part currently slated for Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor Leads A Large Ensemble Cast

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, the film features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey are also part of the cast, playing important characters in the story.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is among the major Indian film projects planned for a worldwide theatrical release. With its first instalment approaching cinemas, attention is now on its opening at the box office and the audience response when it releases on November 5.