Alia Bhatt’s stunning Masaba Gupta saree and Ranbir Kapoor’s royal kurta win festive fashion

Bollywood celebrities brought their festive fashion to the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia on September 14. The star-studded gathering saw several popular couples arrive in traditional outfits, with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, among the notable guests.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stood out with their coordinated ethnic looks as they arrived hand in hand for the celebration. The couple’s appearance quickly drew attention, with both opting for outfits that combined traditional elements with a modern style.

Alia looked elegant in a custom ensemble designed by Masaba Gupta. Her outfit featured a metallic ice-blue saree with detailed woven work, giving the traditional drape a contemporary appearance. She paired the saree with an asymmetric, off-the-shoulder embroidered corset blouse, adding a modern touch to her festive look.

The actress completed her outfit with traditional polki drop earrings and statement bangles. Her jewellery and styling complemented the cool-toned saree while keeping the overall appearance rooted in Indian festive fashion.

Ranbir Kapoor matched Alia’s look in a rich navy-blue knee-length kurta set. He layered it with an embroidered Nehru jacket decorated with cream floral threadwork. The jacket added a more formal and traditional touch to his outfit, while the dark blue colour complemented Alia’s metallic saree.

The couple’s coordinated appearance was among the most noticeable fashion moments from the evening. Their outfits showed how traditional Indian clothing can be styled with contemporary details while still maintaining a festive feel.

The Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have become one of the most closely followed celebrity gatherings in Mumbai, with leading names from Bollywood often attending the annual event. This year’s celebration once again brought together several major stars, making it a notable occasion for both festive celebrations and celebrity fashion.