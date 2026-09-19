Alia Bhatt walks backward before Ganpati as Kapoor family marks special visarjan

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and their daughter Raha came together for Ganesh Chaturthi visarjan in Mumbai on September 18. The family gathered outside their renovated Krishna Raj bungalow as they marked the immersion ceremony. It was also their first Ganpati visarjan at the renovated property, making the occasion a special family moment.

Ranbir was seen taking part in the procession as the family prepared for the visarjan. Alia, meanwhile, was seen showing quiet respect towards the deity. One of the moments that caught attention was when she walked backward before Ganpati during the procession.

Alia was also careful about protecting Raha from the cameras. The toddler was seen with her parents and family members during the celebrations, while Alia made an effort to keep her away from excessive attention from the paparazzi.

Ranbir also appeared to be affected by the constant presence of photographers during the ceremony. At one point, the actor briefly showed frustration with the paparazzi. Neetu Kapoor was seen stepping in and helping to calm the situation as the family continued with the visarjan proceedings.

She didn't wanted paps to capture raha are you dumb or what 😭? https://t.co/cO2VhR5UWV — ~Ravi 🦭 (@sunrahahnatu) September 18, 2026

The family gathering brought together different generations of the Kapoor Bhatt family for the religious occasion. Their small gestures during the ceremony, including Alia’s respectful movement around the idol and the family’s effort to keep Raha protected, became some of the moments that drew attention.

The Ganpati celebrations also come at a time when Ranbir and Alia have been associated with a wider social initiative. The couple announced plans to refurbish 20 Mumbai schools under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

The initiative was announced separately from the family’s Ganpati celebrations, but it adds another aspect to their recent public activities in Mumbai. The focus during the visarjan, however, remained on the family’s participation in the traditional ceremony.

For Ranbir, Alia, Neetu and Raha, the occasion marked a family celebration at their renovated Krishna Raj bungalow. From the visarjan procession to Alia’s quiet gestures of respect and the family’s handling of the paparazzi presence, several moments from the ceremony drew attention.

The Ganpati visarjan brought the celebrations to a close as the Kapoor Bhatt family joined devotees across Mumbai in bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha.