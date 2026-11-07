ananya panday and aarav bhatia's diwali bash pictures grab attention, her 'my heart' caption steals the show

Ananya Panday and Aarav Bhatia caught attention with their coordinated festive looks at Manish Malhotra’s star studded Diwali party in Mumbai. The two were spotted together at the celebration, dressed in shades of ivory and silver. While their outfits brought a coordinated touch to the occasion, it was Ananya’s Instagram caption that became a talking point among social media users.

Aarav opted for a traditional white embroidered kurta sherwani, which he paired with matching trousers and a draped stole. His outfit kept the look simple and elegant while staying in tune with the festive setting.

Ananya, meanwhile, chose a silver and white lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. Her outfit was inspired by Rani Mukerji’s memorable silver white lehenga from the song ‘Say Shava Shava’ in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The ensemble featured a heavily embellished crop top, a matching skirt and a sheer drape.

Ananya Panday’s Instagram caption catches attention

While the fashion choices made their appearance stand out, Ananya’s social media post added another talking point. Sharing a photograph with Aarav on Instagram, the actress simply captioned it, ‘my heart’.

The short caption drew attention because of its affectionate tone and added a personal touch to their festive pictures. However, neither the caption nor their appearance together establishes anything beyond their visible friendship.

Aarav Bhatia And Ananya Panday_Pic Courtesy Instagram

Ananya brings back Rani Mukerji’s iconic K3G look

Ananya’s outfit also brought back memories of one of Bollywood’s popular festive fashion moments. Rani Mukerji’s silver white lehenga in ‘Say Shava Shava’ remains a recognisable look from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ananya’s recreation offered a contemporary version of the same style.

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali celebration brought together several members of the film industry in Mumbai. The gathering also gave celebrities an opportunity to share festive pictures and reconnect with friends from the industry.

#AnanyaPanday shares a picture with #AkshayKumar’s son, Aarav Bhatia, from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party! ✨ https://t.co/U5hdpLItrd — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) November 6, 2026

Ananya and Aarav’s coordinated appearance, along with her brief Instagram caption, became one of the moments that caught social media attention from the evening.