Ananya Panday recently shared a series of pictures on social media, giving fans a closer look at her festive outfit for Diwali. The actress chose a heavily embellished red ensemble from fashion designer Arpita Mehta’s Ceremonial collection. Featuring detailed gold work, mirror accents and statement jewellery, the outfit brought together traditional Indian elements with a contemporary style. Her pictures quickly caught the attention of social media users, with several fans commenting on her appearance and festive fashion choice.

A closer look at Ananya Panday’s red festive outfit

The standout feature of Ananya’s outfit was its rich red colour, complemented by intricate gold zardozi work. The detailed embroidery and mirror accents added texture to the ensemble, giving it a traditional festive appearance. The actress completed the look with dramatic jewellery, including an oversized maang tikka that became one of the most noticeable elements of her styling.

Her choice of accessories added to the overall traditional appeal of the outfit. The combination of detailed embroidery, mirrors and statement jewellery reflected the kind of elaborate dressing often seen during festive occasions and celebrations. The Arpita Mehta creation also highlighted the designer’s use of traditional craftsmanship in contemporary festive fashion.

Fans react to Ananya’s Diwali pictures

Soon after Ananya shared the pictures, fans began responding to her look in the comments section. Several users appreciated her styling and confidence, with one commenting, ‘Ananya looking this pretty should be illegal’. Another simply described her appearance as ‘red hot’.

Fashion and entertainment platforms, including Filmfare, also highlighted her festive appearance, describing the look as stunning and a patakha statement. The pictures received thousands of likes, adding to the social media attention around her Diwali outfit.

Ananya’s latest appearance comes as Diwali celebrations draw to a close, with several celebrities sharing glimpses of their festive outfits and celebrations online. From traditional sarees and lehengas to contemporary ethnic ensembles, celebrity fashion has remained a talking point during the festive season.

With her red Arpita Mehta ensemble, Ananya added another festive look to the season’s collection of celebrity fashion moments. The detailed zardozi embroidery, mirror work and oversized maang tikka were among the key elements that made her outfit stand out.