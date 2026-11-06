Ananya Panday brings festive sparkle in a dazzling lehenga at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Ananya Panday made a glamorous appearance at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5. The actor arrived in a dazzling lehenga that reflected the festive spirit of the celebration. With several Bollywood celebrities attending the gathering in their traditional outfits, Ananya added another colourful fashion moment to the evening with her bright and sparkling ensemble.

The actor chose a lehenga that combined traditional Indian fashion with a glamorous festive touch. The sparkling details gave the outfit a striking appearance, making it suitable for the grand celebration. While sarees and heavily embroidered lehengas were among the popular choices at the party, Ananya opted for an outfit that brought a youthful and contemporary feel to traditional festive dressing.

Ananya Panday’s dazzling lehenga grabs attention

Ananya’s outfit stood out for its bright appearance and sparkling details. Lehenga sets continue to be a popular choice among Bollywood celebrities for festive celebrations, weddings and special occasions. They offer plenty of room to experiment with colours, patterns and designs while keeping the traditional appeal intact.

#AnanyaPandey in ethnic wear, those adorable expressions and that waist detail 🤩❤️Honestly, tell me a more killer combination than this! https://t.co/p4RbOMTG3c — naman pandit (@namanpndit) November 5, 2026

Her appearance also reflected the growing popularity of glamorous ethnic outfits among younger Bollywood actors. Instead of choosing a simple festive look, Ananya embraced sparkle and colour for the occasion. The actor has often experimented with different styles at public events, and her latest appearance added another festive fashion moment to her public outings.