Ananya Panday made a stylish appearance at the Elle Style Awards in Mumbai, wearing a black dress from Chanel’s Fall 2026 collection. The actor, who became the French luxury fashion house’s first brand ambassador from India, chose an outfit featuring an open back, gold body chain and feather detailing.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Ananya kept her overall appearance elegant while allowing the unusual design of the dress to remain the main attraction.

Ananya Panday’s Chanel dress features a dramatic backless design

The black Chanel creation features a bateau neckline, full length sleeves and a fitted silhouette. Its most noticeable element is the open back, highlighted by a gold body chain and feather detailing.

The outfit also includes pleats at the back and an asymmetric hemline, giving the otherwise simple black dress a distinctive appearance. Interestingly, Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman has also worn the same Chanel creation for an event. Ananya’s choice shows how a classic black outfit can be styled differently through statement details and accessories.

Ananya keeps accessories and makeup minimal

To complete her look, Ananya wore black lace embroidered pumps from Christian Louboutin. She added a gold ring and statement earrings without making the styling appear too heavy.

Her hair was tied into a slightly messy bun with a side parting. A few loose strands framed her face, giving the hairstyle a relaxed finish. For makeup, she opted for defined eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, mascara, lightly blushed cheeks, a soft brown lip colour and subtle highlighter. The combination kept the focus on her Chanel outfit while maintaining a polished red carpet appearance.

Ananya Panday’s upcoming projects

Born on October 30, 1998, Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She later appeared in films and series including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL and Call Me Bae.

She was last seen alongside Lakshya in Chand Mera Dil, which released earlier this year. The actor also has the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Call Me Bae in her upcoming lineup.