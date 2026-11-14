Aneet Padda’s Diwali photoshoot grabs attention in a glamorous golden look

Actress Aneet Padda has caught everyone’s attention with her latest photoshoot, in which she is seen wearing a stunning golden outfit. The 24-year-old actress shared the pictures on November 14, giving fans a glimpse of her festive look. Her photographs quickly attracted attention on social media, with several fans praising her appearance and outfit.

Known for playing the lead role opposite Ahaan Panday in the 2025 romantic drama Saiyaara, Aneet has been in the spotlight since the film’s release. Her latest pictures have added to the online buzz, with fans discussing her look and sharing their reactions.

Aneet Padda’s golden gown and green dupatta steal the spotlight

For the photoshoot, Aneet chose a strapless gold gown from Arpita Mehta Couture. She paired the outfit with a sheer green dupatta, creating a festive combination that suited the Diwali season. The actress completed her look with layered diamond necklaces and soft wavy hair.

Her styling kept the focus on the outfit while giving the pictures a traditional festive touch. The combination of gold and green also made the look stand out, especially with the jewellery adding to the overall appearance.

The actress shared the photographs on November 14, and they soon became a talking point among her followers. Many fans took to the comments section to compliment her appearance, with several calling her drop-dead gorgeous. Others praised her face and figure, while one amusing reaction compared the excitement of receiving her new pictures to the long wait for GTA 6.

Aneet Padda’s festive appearance follows Diwali celebrations

The photoshoot comes after Aneet’s appearance at the Panday family Diwali celebrations. The actress was among the guests at the festive gathering, and her latest pictures have now given fans another look at her celebrations and festive fashion choices.

Since Saiyaara, Aneet has continued to attract attention from audiences who are interested in her public appearances and personal style. Her latest photoshoot has once again brought her into online conversations, this time for her choice of festive outfit and jewellery.

While fans continue to share their reactions to the pictures, Aneet’s golden look has become one of the talking points around celebrity Diwali fashion this season.