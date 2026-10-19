Aneet Padda, who gained attention with Saiyaara, recently walked the runway for designer Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week. The actor turned muse for the designer and closed the fashion event in an outfit that combined unusual shapes, layered clothing and modern styles. Her look stood out for its violet tones, structured top and oversized shirt, showing a different side of her fashion choices.

Aneet Padda’s sculpted bodice grabs attention

Aneet wore a violet toned ensemble that changed appearance under the runway lights. The fitted, strapless bodice featured Amit Aggarwal’s signature polymer detailing, with colours shifting between deep purple, electric blue and emerald green depending on the light.

The top had a sculpted shape with moulded cup details and textured panels running across the fabric. Its close fitting design created a defined shape around the waist, while the shiny finish added to the outfit’s dramatic look.

Instead of pairing the top with a simple skirt or fitted trousers, the designer added an oversized striped shirt. The shirt featured fine white and purple vertical stripes, along with large bishop sleeves gathered at the cuffs. Worn partly unbuttoned at the top, it created a plunging neckline and added a relaxed layer to the structured bodice.

Wide leg trousers complete the look

The wide leg trousers brought another element to Aneet’s runway outfit. Made from heavy satin fabric, the trousers had a glossy finish that stood out under the lights. Sharp pleats around the high waistband gave them extra volume, creating a loose silhouette that widened towards the hem.

The contrast between the fitted bodice and the flowing trousers gave the outfit its distinctive shape. The oversized shirt added another layer, bringing together different proportions without making the look feel uniform.

Aneet completed the ensemble with simple strappy sandals featuring forest green straps. The colour picked up the green tones visible in the bodice under certain lighting conditions.

A mix of structure and contemporary style

Amit Aggarwal’s design brought together sculpted detailing, shiny fabrics and oversized shapes. Aneet’s appearance at Lakme Fashion Week highlighted how contrasting elements, from a fitted top to wide leg trousers, can work together in a single runway look.