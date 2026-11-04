Aneet Padda Shares Birthday Moments With Ahaan Panday And Alia Bhatt, Opens Up About Personal Loss

Actress Aneet Padda recently celebrated her 24th birthday with close friends and family. The Saiyaara actress shared several pictures from her celebrations on Instagram, which also featured her co-star Ahaan Panday and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Along with the photographs, Aneet wrote a long and emotional note reflecting on growing older, relationships, memories and the people who have shaped her life.

The actress also remembered her late grandfather and her pet Julie, sharing how much she misses them. Her birthday message spoke about the emotions that come with remembering people who are no longer around while also appreciating those who continue to make life special.

Aneet Padda Remembers Her Grandfather And Pet Julie

In her Instagram post, Aneet opened up about spending future birthdays without her grandfather. She also remembered her pet Julie and the small things she once took for granted.

“I think of all the birthdays I’ll now spend without Dadu, how strange that life goes on without him. I miss Julie too, her snoring at night of all things. Things I never thought I’d miss. All the love I couldn’t give because I thought I had forever,” she wrote.

She then spoke about the people who made her birthday special, including her parents, sister and childhood best friend. Aneet shared how these relationships reminded her of the importance of family, friendship and shared memories.

A Birthday Surrounded By Love And Memories

The actress also thanked her new friends and followers for making her feel loved. Reflecting on turning 24, she wrote, “And there is so, so much love, grief, joy, hope and magic in this little life.”

She explained that birthdays often make her emotional because they bring back memories of people and moments from the past. At the same time, they remind her to appreciate the love she still has around her.

Aneet Padda Shares Her Birthday Wish

Aneet also explained why her birthday post came a little late, saying that sometimes emotions take time to settle. She shared that her wish this year was for everyone around her to be happy.

“This year I wished for all of you to be happy. I hope you are, I hope you’re all so, so happy. I hope you know I really truly do love you.”

The actress ended her note by thanking everyone for their wishes, love, smiles and tears. Her post combined birthday celebrations with memories of loved ones, making it a personal reflection on life, loss and gratitude.