Aneet Padda recently caught attention with her casual airport appearance. The actress was spotted wearing a yellow outfit with her hair tied neatly in a bun. She was seen carrying a tablet while walking with her companions, with her jacket resting on her arm. Her simple styling and relaxed appearance quickly became a talking point after pictures and videos from the airport surfaced online.

The 23 year old actress has been receiving increased attention following her role as Vaani Batra in the 2025 film Saiyaara. Her performance in the film helped her gain wider recognition among viewers. She was also seen in the 2026 series Hunkkaar: The Roar. As her public appearances continue to attract interest, her latest airport outing also drew reactions from fans on social media.

Several fans reacted positively to the videos and pictures, with some describing her as ‘effortlessly stunning.’ In one of the clips, Aneet can be seen waving as she makes her way through the airport. Some viewers also felt that her appearance brought back memories of her Saiyaara character Vaani Batra. The reactions show that the character continues to remain strongly associated with the actress even after the film’s release.

bbg spotted, day made. 💛☀️ https://t.co/v43PIomrKN — fariha. (@aneetfied) October 7, 2026

There was also some lighthearted speculation among social media users about whether Aneet was travelling to Delhi for Lakme Fashion Week. However, there was no confirmed information about the purpose of her trip. Such guesses appeared to be based mainly on her appearance and the timing of her airport outing.

The actress kept her overall airport style simple, choosing a practical look instead of an elaborate outfit. Her neat bun, tablet and jacket added to the casual appearance. The pictures were shared by Filmfare, bringing further attention to her latest public appearance.

Aneet’s growing visibility comes as she continues to take on new work following Saiyaara. While her recent airport appearance was not connected to any confirmed project announcement, it once again showed the level of interest surrounding the young actress. For fans, however, the biggest talking point remained the familiar Vaani Batra connection, with many viewers seeing a glimpse of the character in her latest look.