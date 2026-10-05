Anupam Kher recently reunited with his longtime friend and Hollywood star Robert De Niro during his visit to New York. De Niro hosted Kher at his home for lunch, giving the two actors an opportunity to spend time together and catch up. Kher later shared photos and a video from the meeting on social media, along with a heartfelt note about his friendship with the legendary actor.

Anupam Kher revealed that meeting Robert De Niro continues to be special for him, even though the two actors have been friends for years. Sharing photos and a video clip from his visit, Anupam Kher wrote, “MEETING MR. ROBERT DE NIRO! How could I come to America and not meet my dearest friend, and world’s FINEST actor, Mr. Robert De Niro? Meeting this legend is always a joy, and once again, one of the most special highlights of my trip to America and Canada with me play #JaanePehchaaneAnjane! Thank you, dearest Mr. De Niro, for inviting me into your home, for the delicious lunch, and for your love and warmth. Our conversations and your generosity with your time mean so much to me. Every time we meet, the admirer in me is as excited as the friend!”

Kher also spoke about the respect he continues to have for De Niro as both an actor and a person. He further added, “I have the deepest respect for you, both as an actor and as a person. And I feel truly fortunate to be able to call you my friend. My love and gratitude to you, Tiffany and your entire family. Thank you for another beautiful memory that I will carry home with me. God bless you always! Most importantly- THANK YOU for the cap. Your kind gesture means the world to me! #RobertDeNiro #Legend #Friendship.”

Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro first worked together in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook. Their professional connection later developed into a friendship, and the two actors have remained in touch over the years. Their bond was also seen at the 78th Cannes Film Festival last year, where they met again. De Niro was honoured at the festival with the Palme d’Or for Lifetime Achievement.

De Niro has also supported Kher’s work outside their friendship. Last year, he attended the New York premiere of Kher’s directorial Tanvi The Great. The film was produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with the National Film Development Corporation and was presented at the Cannes Film Festival’s market in May last year. The project marked Kher’s return to directing after more than two decades.