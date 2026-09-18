Baby no 2 arrival: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are preparing to welcome their second child, and the couple recently visited Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. The couple was spotted at the temple on Friday, September 18, 2026, along with Ranveer’s parents, Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. The visit comes as Deepika and Ranveer await the arrival of their second baby, whom they are expecting in September 2026. The temple visit has also caught attention because of a similar visit the couple made in 2024, shortly before the birth of their daughter Dua.

During their September 18 visit, Deepika was dressed in a yellow floral printed kurta with embroidery around the neckline. She paired it with purple patiala pants and a tissue dupatta. She completed her traditional look with jhumkas and a bun decorated with gajra. Ranveer, meanwhile, wore a purple kurta with gold embroidery and white pants. The couple arrived with Ranveer’s parents and were escorted by security as crowds gathered in Mumbai during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The latest temple visit has brought back memories of September 2024. Deepika and Ranveer had visited Siddhivinayak Temple on September 6, 2024, just two days before they welcomed their first child, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. While the earlier timing has led to attention around their latest visit, it does not confirm when their second baby will arrive.

Ranveer had also visited Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday, September 17, to seek blessings. He was seen dressed in a white kurta and pyjama pants while greeting fans from his car.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026, through a social media post featuring their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. The couple captioned the post, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger!”

A few days ago, the couple also shared pictures from their maternity shoot as they celebrated Dua’s second birthday. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua in September 2024. The couple got married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy, after beginning their relationship on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela in 2013.