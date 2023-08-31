Charlize Theron says she's still recovering from 1990s beauty trends

Actress Charlize Theron has been a long time critic of Hollywood’s extremely high and demanding female beauty standards. After calling the industry out for its double standards for women, she revealed that she’s still recovering from 1990s beauty trends.

Saying that those trends still haunt her, the ‘Fast X’ actress recently told InStyle in an interview, saying “Hands down, the thin eyebrow from the ’90s, I’m still recovering from that,” Eonline reported.

The ‘Hancock’ actress further revealed one of her biggest beauty regrets, admitting that she would’ve pumped the brakes on plucking her eyebrows. Over-plucked and arched brows were one of the hottest trends when the actress was starting her career nearly three decades ago.

Even though a long time has passed since then, the beauty standards of Hollywood have taken a tremendous impact on the actress and has said that if she were given the chance to do it again, she’d sooner retire rather than ever go through it again.

Going even as early as the late 2000’s, razor-thin arches were all the craze, with celebrities like Charlize, Jessica Alba, Kate Moss, Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, who among many others were rocking the stylish look on and off the red carpet.

“Times have changed, my face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she said.

When people raised doubts over her work, she said that content is needed over external beauty, as ultimately good looks can only carry you so far.

“People think I had a facelift,” Theron said. “They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘B****, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.’”

Additionally, the ‘Bombshell’ star said that the double standards of the industry regarding men have always irked her, saying that Hollywood seems to think “that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers.”

“I despise that concept and I want to fight against it,” she explained. “But I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey.”