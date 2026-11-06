Disha Patani made a graceful appearance at renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5. While the celebration brought together several Bollywood celebrities, Disha caught attention with her elegant traditional outfit. The actor chose a white saree for the festive occasion, bringing together a simple yet glamorous look. Known for experimenting with different fashion styles at public events, she opted for a more traditional appearance this time.

Disha Patani’s white saree look at Diwali party

Disha’s choice of a white saree offered a refreshing take on festive dressing. The actor effortlessly balanced traditional style with a modern touch, making her outfit suitable for the occasion. White is often associated with understated elegance, and her appearance showed how a simple colour choice can create an eye-catching festive look.

#DishaPatani at Manish Malhotra Diwali Party https://t.co/GqKY2q0p88 — Cinema Mania (@ursniresh) November 5, 2026

Her saree brought attention to the beauty of traditional Indian clothing while maintaining a contemporary feel. Rather than choosing an elaborate outfit, Disha kept the overall look focused on the saree. Her appearance also added to the variety of fashion choices seen at the celebration, where several celebrities arrived in different traditional and contemporary outfits.

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party brings Bollywood together

Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali celebration is among the popular festive gatherings attended by members of the Hindi film industry. This year’s party, held in Mumbai on November 5, saw several familiar faces from Bollywood arriving with their families and friends.

Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit and other industry personalities attended the event.

Disha Patani’s appearance became another talking point from the evening, particularly for her choice of a white saree. The celebration once again brought together Bollywood personalities for a festive evening, with their outfits and appearances attracting attention on social media.