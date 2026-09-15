Disha Patani’s Ganapati celebration outfit sparks debate over dress code and festival etiquette

Disha Patani’s appearance at a Ganapati celebration has sparked a discussion about celebrity fashion and appropriate dressing at religious and public festive events. While celebrities often attract attention for their outfits during festival visits, the actress’s look has led to mixed reactions, with some people questioning whether there should be a dress code for such occasions.

Ganapati celebrations are attended by people from different backgrounds and are often held in public spaces, temples and community pandals. These events are primarily centred on devotion, prayers and seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. However, celebrity appearances frequently become a topic of conversation, particularly when their fashion choices draw as much attention as the occasion itself.

Reacting to Disha Patani’s outfit, one comment questioned the choice of clothing during the celebrations, saying, “What kind of outrageous outfit for Ganapati celebrations? They should keep a dress code.” The remark reflects a wider debate about whether visitors, especially public figures, should choose more traditional or modest clothing while attending religious gatherings.

Disha Patani



What kind of outrageous outfit for Ganapati celebrations? They should keep a dress code. pic.twitter.com/3x6gPWRzHZ — JyotiKarma🚩🇮🇳 (@JyotiKarma7) September 14, 2026

At the same time, discussions around celebrity outfits often bring up the question of personal freedom and individual style. While some believe that people should be allowed to dress according to their comfort and preferences, others feel that certain settings call for greater sensitivity towards the cultural and religious nature of the event.

Disha Patani has frequently been in the spotlight for her fashion choices, both at public events and on social media. Her latest appearance has once again highlighted how celebrity clothing can become a subject of public discussion, particularly during major festivals such as Ganapati celebrations.

The debate is not limited to one celebrity or one event. Every year, public figures attending religious festivals face scrutiny over their outfits, with social media users expressing different views on tradition, modern fashion and public expectations. While there is no universal dress code followed at every Ganapati celebration, the conversation continues over whether organisers should introduce guidelines for visitors.

Ultimately, the discussion surrounding Disha Patani’s outfit reflects the growing attention given to celebrity appearances at religious events and the expectations people have regarding festival etiquette.