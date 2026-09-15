Genelia D’Souza’s floral dupatta and Riteish Deshmukh’s black bandhgala make a striking pair

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s Antilia brought together several of Bollywood’s biggest names. As celebrities arrived to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, their traditional outfits also became a major talking point. Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were among the celebrity couples who made a stylish appearance at the celebration.

Genelia chose a vibrant blue traditional ensemble for the occasion. Her outfit was paired with a voluminous floral dupatta that featured several festive shades, including green, pink and gold. The colourful dupatta added brightness to the blue outfit and gave her overall look a rich festive feel.

The actress completed her appearance with layered necklaces and matching earrings. She kept her hair tied back, allowing the colourful outfit and jewellery to remain the main focus of her look. Her styling combined traditional elements with a simple approach that suited the festive occasion.

Riteish, meanwhile, opted for a more understated look. He wore a charcoal black bandhgala style outfit that created a sharp contrast with Genelia’s colourful ensemble. The monochrome outfit kept his appearance classic and sophisticated while allowing Genelia’s vibrant look to stand out.

Although their outfits were very different, the couple looked well coordinated as they posed together for the cameras. Genelia’s colourful traditional attire brought a bright festive touch, while Riteish’s darker outfit added a more muted element to their appearance. Their looks complemented each other without being overly similar.

The couple’s arrival was part of the star studded celebrations at Antilia, where several Bollywood celebrities gathered for Ganesh Chaturthi. The annual festivities have become a closely followed event, with fans and photographers paying attention to both the celebrity arrivals and their traditional fashion choices.

Genelia and Riteish’s appearance stood out for the simple contrast between colour and monochrome. While Genelia embraced a richer festive palette, Riteish kept things classic in black, showing two different ways of dressing for the same celebration.