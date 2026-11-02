Saba Azad is celebrating her birthday today, and Hrithik Roshan marked the occasion with a heartfelt message on social media. The actor shared a series of pictures of his girlfriend on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their time together. While some photographs showed Saba enjoying herself, others featured the couple sharing cosy moments.

Along with the pictures, Hrithik wrote a long birthday message explaining what makes his relationship with Saba special. Interestingly, he used the example of two different flight journeys to describe why he would always choose to travel with her, even if the journey involved delays and unexpected stops.

Hrithik Roshan’s special birthday message for Saba Azad

In his Instagram post, Hrithik recalled someone asking him about Saba. He explained that he did not want to talk about her because she was too precious to him. He then described two flight options. One was a direct flight from Mumbai to a distant destination, while the other involved travelling through 8 different cities, with long waiting hours and the possibility of missing connecting flights.

Explaining which option he would choose, Hrithik wrote, “If it was with her…’ I said, ‘I’d pick the 2nd option…deliberately…every single time. Cause with you Sa, every mundane, every wait, every deviation from the normal inevitability turns into a dance of adventures. Let’s adventure on my birthday, girl. Here’s to a lifetime of long layovers together. I love you ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”

Through this comparison, the actor expressed how even ordinary moments and unexpected situations become special when he experiences them with Saba.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently completed 5 years together

Earlier in October, Hrithik and Saba celebrated their fifth anniversary. Sharing a collection of pictures on Instagram, the actor wrote, “It’s our birthday. HAPPY 5th, my love.”

The couple reportedly started talking in November 2021 after Hrithik shared a video of Saba on X (formerly Twitter) and praised her. They later connected through direct messages and began meeting in Mumbai.

In 2022, they made their first official red carpet appearance together at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party, where they arrived hand in hand.

Since then, the couple has shared glimpses of their holidays, supported each other’s professional work and attended family gatherings together. Hrithik’s latest birthday message offers another personal glimpse into their relationship.