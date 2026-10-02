Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have marked 5 years of togetherness with a series of personal vacation pictures shared on social media. The couple offered fans a glimpse into their time together through an Instagram carousel featuring moments from their trip. The pictures included Hrithik and Saba holding hands during dinner, embracing against a sunset backdrop and posing for selfies while wearing matching caps. The relaxed photographs showed the couple spending time together away from their usual public appearances.

Hrithik also shared a loving message for Saba in the caption, writing, ‘It’s our birthday 🥳🕺 HAPPY 5th my love ❤️ less’. His message marked the occasion with a playful tone and reflected the personal nature of their celebration. The pictures and caption soon attracted attention from social media users, with several fans reacting to the couple’s anniversary post and the moments they chose to share.

Saba Azad’s relationship with Hrithik Roshan became public in 2022, when the two began making appearances together at public events and sharing glimpses of their time together online. Since then, they have occasionally offered followers updates through photographs from holidays, celebrations and other personal moments.

Their latest anniversary post continued that pattern, with the couple sharing a few simple moments rather than a detailed account of their celebration. The images showed them enjoying dinner, spending time together outdoors and posing for photographs during their vacation. The matching caps and sunset picture also became part of the collection that fans discussed online. While the couple generally keeps many details of their personal life private, their social media posts have provided occasional updates about their relationship over the years.

The anniversary post also received a response from Hrithik’s former wife, Sussanne Khan. She commented, ‘Soooo sweeet. Happy anniversary’ and added heart emojis to her message. Her comment drew attention alongside the couple’s photographs, with fans responding to the exchange and sharing their wishes. Hrithik and Sussanne were married before separating, and they continue to co parent their sons. Sussanne’s anniversary greeting added another social media reaction to the occasion.

The post ultimately brought together vacation memories, a personal message from Hrithik and wishes from people following the couple. Their celebration marks another year in a relationship that became public in 2022, with the latest photographs offering a small glimpse into how they chose to mark the occasion.