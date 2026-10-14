Actor Ahaan Panday reportedly organised a princess themed birthday celebration for his Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda, who turned 24. The celebration took place on October 13 in Mumbai and featured several personalised arrangements, including colourful decorations, a specially designed birthday cake and a music playlist prepared for the occasion. The party also reportedly included a special surprise involving Alia Bhatt, whom Aneet has often looked up to as an actor.

Ahaan Panday plans a princess themed birthday for Aneet Padda

According to the details shared about the celebration, Ahaan arranged a princess themed setting decorated with pink and green balloons. One of the main attractions was a towering castle shaped birthday cake that matched the overall theme of the party.

Another personal touch was a five hour Spotify playlist featuring dozens of songs selected for the celebration. The arrangements reflected the effort that went into planning the birthday gathering.

Aneet’s role model Alia Bhatt was reportedly invited to the occasion, adding another special element to the celebration.

ANEET AHAAN DEANNE FROM ANEET’S BIRTHDAY PARTY OH GOD POSTED BY ALAM https://t.co/C0HDxwuhVG — krishvaani era (@yuyicious) October 13, 2026

Ahaan’s poetic birthday tribute gets fans talking

Apart from organising the party, Ahaan also marked Aneet’s birthday with an Instagram post a day before the celebration. He shared candid photographs of the actress along with a poetic message describing her as a gift to the cosmos who turns everything into stardust.

He paired the photographs with a song from their film Saiyaara, giving the birthday post a connection to their on screen journey.

Ahaan and Aneet appeared together in the 2025 film Saiyaara, and their chemistry received considerable attention from audiences. Their continued friendship and public interactions have also remained a topic of interest among fans.

The birthday arrangements and Instagram tribute received warm reactions online, with several admirers appreciating the thoughtful details of the celebration.

While their bond continues to attract attention, neither the birthday party nor the social media post should be treated as confirmation of a romantic relationship.