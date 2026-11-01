Janhvi Kapoor chose a nostalgic theme for Halloween this year as she paid tribute to her late mother, legendary actor Sridevi, by recreating her famous look from the 1986 fantasy film Nagina. The actor shared pictures and videos of herself dressed in an outfit inspired by the one worn by Sridevi in the film, bringing back memories of one of Bollywood’s most recognised screen characters.

For the recreation, Janhvi wore a white and pink embroidered outfit similar to Sridevi’s costume in Nagina. She also copied some of the veteran actor’s memorable poses, including a photograph in which Sridevi is seen sitting on the floor. Janhvi recreated the pose and also gave her own version of the film’s iconic poster.

Janhvi Kapoor dedicates her Halloween look to Sridevi

Janhvi shared side by side photographs and videos showing the original scenes featuring Sridevi alongside her own recreation. The visuals were accompanied by the popular song ‘Main Teri Dushman’ from Nagina, which remains closely associated with the film and its memorable snake dance sequence.

Along with the pictures, Janhvi wrote a caption dedicating the tribute to her mother, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir. The reference was to the people associated with the film, including Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri, who played important roles in the fantasy drama.

The post was a personal way for Janhvi to remember her mother and revisit a film that continues to hold a special place in Hindi cinema.

Khushi Kapoor and fans react to the Nagina recreation

Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor was among the first to react to the Halloween look. She praised her sister’s effort by declaring that she had ‘won Halloween’.

Several fans also appreciated the attention to detail in Janhvi’s recreation, particularly the outfit, poses and references to the original film. However, some social media users also pointed out that a few of the shared images appeared to have AI edits.

Sridevi’s Nagina continues to remain memorable

Released in 1986, Nagina featured Sridevi in one of her most memorable fantasy roles. Her performance and the song ‘Main Teri Dushman’ became an important part of the film’s popularity.

Nearly four decades later, Janhvi’s Halloween tribute has brought renewed attention to Sridevi’s performance and the lasting place her films continue to hold in Bollywood.