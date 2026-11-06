Janhvi Kapoor made a glamorous appearance at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5. The celebration brought together several Bollywood celebrities, with many arriving in their festive best. Among them, Janhvi caught attention with her striking outfit, choosing a striped fishtail lehenga that combined traditional Indian fashion with a modern style. The actor’s choice stood out for its distinctive design and fitted silhouette, adding a different touch to the festive fashion seen at the gathering.

Janhvi Kapoor’s striped fishtail lehenga grabs attention

For the occasion, Janhvi opted for a striped lehenga featuring a fishtail design. Unlike traditional flared lehengas, a fishtail silhouette follows the body’s shape before opening out towards the bottom. This gives the outfit a more dramatic appearance while retaining its traditional appeal.

The striped pattern also added an interesting detail to her festive look. Janhvi’s outfit reflected the growing trend of experimenting with traditional Indian clothing by combining familiar designs with contemporary cuts. Fishtail lehengas have become a popular choice for celebrities attending weddings, festive celebrations and other special occasions.

#JanhviKapoor Spotted at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash https://t.co/oCPxyXwtLz — Cinema Mania (@ursniresh) November 5, 2026

The actor’s appearance also showed how Bollywood celebrities are increasingly choosing outfits that give traditional fashion a modern touch. At a celebration where several stars arrived in sarees, lehengas and other ethnic outfits, Janhvi’s distinctive silhouette offered a different style statement.

Bollywood celebrities attend Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali party brought together several well-known faces from the film industry. Held in Mumbai on November 5, the celebration saw celebrities arriving with their families and friends.

Among the guests were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit and Disha Patani, among others.

Janhvi Kapoor’s striped fishtail lehenga became one of the notable fashion moments from the evening, adding to the variety of festive looks spotted at the designer’s annual celebration.