Kajol makes a stylish appearance with daughter Nysa Devgn in contrasting black and white outfits at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

Actor Kajol was recently spotted with her daughter Nysa Devgn, as the mother-daughter duo made a public appearance together. The two caught the attention of photographers with their contrasting fashion choices, opting for black and white outfits for the occasion. While Kajol chose one colour, Nysa went with the other, creating a coordinated yet different look.

The mother and daughter were seen posing for the paparazzi during their outing. Their appearance offered a glimpse of their individual fashion choices, with both keeping their outfits centred around classic colours. Black and white have remained popular choices for public appearances, as they offer a simple way to create different looks without relying on bright colours or heavy styling.

Kajol and Nysa Devgn make a public appearance together

Kajol is often seen attending film events, public gatherings and industry functions. However, appearances with her daughter Nysa Devgn also attract attention, as the two are occasionally spotted together at social events and outings. Their latest appearance gave photographers an opportunity to capture the mother-daughter duo together.

Nysa, who is the daughter of Kajol and actor Ajay Devgn, has gradually become familiar with media attention during her public outings. Although she is not regularly seen participating in film-related activities like her parents, her appearances often become a talking point, particularly when she steps out with Kajol.

Kajol Arrives In Style With Daughter Nysa Devgan At Manish Malhotra s Diwali Party #shorts #kajol https://t.co/3XjAoIDGNu — Zoom News (@Zoom_News_India) November 6, 2026

The mother-daughter duo chooses contrasting black and white outfits

For the occasion, Kajol and Nysa opted for contrasting black and white outfits. Their choice of colours gave their appearance a coordinated feel while allowing each of them to maintain an individual style. Rather than wearing matching outfits, the duo chose two classic shades that complemented each other.

The contrasting colour combination also kept their looks simple and easy to notice. As they posed for the paparazzi, their appearance became a talking point among those following celebrity fashion and Bollywood updates.

Kajol and Nysa’s outing was another glimpse of their relationship beyond their professional lives. While Kajol continues to be active in films and public appearances, Nysa generally maintains a relatively private life. Their latest appearance brought the two together in front of the cameras, with their contrasting outfits adding a fashion element to the outing.