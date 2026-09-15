Kajol’s red saree steals the spotlight as she poses with Nysa and Yug at Antilia

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s Antilia brought together several of Bollywood’s biggest names, with celebrity arrivals also offering a glimpse of their festive fashion. Kajol was among the stars who attended the celebrations, arriving with her daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Kajol made a striking appearance in a rich red saree decorated with gold floral motifs. The traditional outfit gave her look a bright festive touch, while the gold detailing added further richness to the saree. She paired it with layered traditional jewellery, including an elaborate necklace and matching earrings. Kajol kept her hair tied up, allowing her jewellery and saree to remain the main focus.

Her daughter Nysa chose a softer peach pink ensemble for the occasion. The outfit featured a sleeveless design and was paired with a contrasting light green dupatta. The dupatta had an embellished border that added colour and detail to her otherwise soft toned look.

Yug completed the family’s festive appearance in a cream kurta featuring gold embroidery. He paired the traditional kurta with matching trousers, keeping his outfit simple and coordinated for the occasion.

The three posed together for photographers, with Kajol standing between Nysa and Yug as they smiled for the cameras. Their appearance offered a mix of traditional colours, with Kajol opting for a bright red saree, Nysa choosing peach pink and light green, and Yug keeping things understated in cream and gold.

The family was among the many Bollywood personalities who attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. The Ambani residence saw several well known celebrities arrive to celebrate the festival and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Kajol’s appearance also stood out for its traditional styling, while the contrasting outfits worn by Nysa and Yug added variety to the family’s overall look. Together, the three presented a festive family picture that brought together classic Indian fashion and softer contemporary styling.