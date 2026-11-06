Kareena Kapoor Khan brought back memories of her iconic character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with her glamorous appearance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5. Known for her confident personality, bubbly nature and impressive fashion choices, the actor made a statement in a dazzling gold saree. She attended the star-studded celebration with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sister, Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor’s gold saree brings back Poo memories

Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali party is known for its glamorous guest list, with celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward. Kareena was no exception. The actor chose a gold sequin saree that instantly grabbed attention. She paired it with a matching backless blouse, creating a look reminiscent of her much-loved character Poo from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kareena completed her glamorous appearance with bold makeup. She opted for black smokey eyes, pink-nude shimmer lipstick and a touch of blush and bronzer. Her soft curls were left open, allowing the sparkling saree to remain the highlight of her outfit. Gold heels, a matching manicure and minimal gold jewellery completed her festive look.

Saif Ali Khan keeps it simple as Kareena shines

Saif Ali Khan accompanied his wife and appeared happy to let her take centre stage. The actor kept his outfit understated with a navy blue kurta and white pyjamas. He added orange-tinted sunglasses and sandals to complete his look.

Bebo and her Nawab, serving looks and stealing the spotlight! And after that KWK episode, Saif’s green-flag energy hits a little different! ❤️✨Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saifeena, Koffee With Karan, KWK, green flag husband, Bollywood couple, Manish Malhotra Diwali bash#KareenaKapoor #SaifAliKhan #Saifeena #KWK #ds0z — @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) November 5, 2026

Kareena and Saif have been making several public appearances together recently, including at events and on chat shows. The couple got married on October 16, 2012, and are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Karisma Kapoor also joined her sister and brother-in-law at the celebration.

Bollywood celebrities attend Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party

Several other Bollywood stars attended the festivities. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar and Raveena Tandon were among the guests.

Madhuri Dixit arrived with her husband Sriram Nene and their sons, Arin and Ryan. Kajol attended with her daughter Nysa, while Akshay Kumar arrived with wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav.

With her sparkling gold saree and unmistakable Poo-inspired styling, Kareena once again showed why she continues to be one of Bollywood’s most talked-about fashion icons.