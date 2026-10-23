Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor caught everyone’s attention after sharing a warm hug at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, October 22. The former couple’s interaction was captured on video, which soon went viral on Instagram. Salman Khan was also present at the event and greeted Kareena with a hug before posing for photographs.

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the press conference, including Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. Kareena appeared in an all black outfit, while Shahid chose a white ensemble. The two actors were seen together on stage with Salman and other celebrities before exchanging a hug off stage.

Kareena and Shahid’s reunion brings back Jab We Met memories

This is not the first time Kareena and Shahid have shared a warm moment at an IIFA event. They also greeted each other at the 2025 ceremony in Jaipur. That reunion sparked conversations among fans, many of whom remembered their popular film Jab We Met and the characters Geet and Aditya.

Shahid had previously addressed the attention surrounding their reunion during an interaction with the media at the IIFA Digital Awards.

“For us, it’s nothing new… Aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hain (Today we met on stage, but we keep running into each other here and there), but it’s totally normal for us… If people felt nice, it’s nice,” he said back then.

Salman Khan greets Kareena amid heightened security

Salman was another major attraction at the Mumbai gathering. He wore a dark blazer over a black T shirt with distressed jeans, while Kareena opted for a fitted black top and a long skirt with a thigh high slit. The actors have worked together in films such as Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Salman’s appearance came days after a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. The incident renewed concerns about security in the Hindi film industry. Threats mentioning Salman have also been attributed to individuals claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

IIFA 2027 heads to Abu Dhabi

The press conference was held ahead of the 2027 International Indian Film Academy Awards, which are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi. Salman, Kareena, Shahid and Rashmika are among the stars announced for the event.

Kareena and Shahid dated from 2004 to 2007 and appeared together in films including Fida, Chup Chup Ke, Jab We Met and Milenge Milenge. Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, while Shahid married Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. They have two children, Misha, born in 2016, and Zain, born in 2018.