Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali turban has a Nawabi connection linked to Saif Ali Khan’s wedding

Kareena Kapoor celebrated Diwali in a different style this year, choosing a comfortable yet elegant outfit instead of conventional festive wear. The actor’s look combined traditional craftsmanship with a relaxed silhouette, while her accessories added a royal touch to the celebrations.

Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor recently shared a collection of festive celebrity looks on Instagram. One of the videos featured Kareena’s Diwali appearance, which was styled by Rhea. Fashion and pop culture platform Diet Sabya also shared a video explaining the details of the actor’s outfit.

Kareena Kapoor chooses a silver embroidered kaftan

According to Diet Sabya, Kareena moved away from the usual sarees and lehengas and opted for a beige kaftan designed by Punit Balana. The outfit featured a loose, flowing design with detailed silver embroidery, giving it a festive appearance while keeping it comfortable.

Sharing details of the ensemble, Diet Sabya wrote, “#DSExclu: BEBO blessing your feed. Happy Diwali, everyone. Styled by @rheakapoor in a real silver (chandi ka kaam) work kaftan by Punit Balana, paired with a turban adorned with a kalgi and statement jewels. Saif wore the kalgi on his wedding day, as did the Nawab of Bhopal. The necklace????? That’s all.”

The turban was one of the most interesting elements of Kareena’s look. It featured a kalgi, a traditional ornamental accessory often associated with royal headwear. Diet Sabya also pointed out its connection to Saif Ali Khan’s wedding appearance, when he wore a similar ornament. The Nawab of Bhopal also wore a kalgi as part of his traditional attire.

Statement jewellery completes her festive look

Kareena paired the kaftan with striking jewellery, including an antique gold choker and an emerald pendant necklace. The accessories added colour and a traditional touch to her otherwise understated outfit.

The actor posed on the balcony of her Mumbai home, which was decorated with festive lights and flowers. Her makeup included soft smoky eyes, kohl-lined eyelids, bronzed cheeks and glossy nude lipstick. She kept her hair open, with a few strands visible beneath the turban.

Kareena’s Diwali appearance showed how traditional details, heritage-inspired accessories and comfortable clothing can come together for a festive look.